Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) EVP Carl P. Haney Sells 8,950 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,624. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,786,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 673,732.9% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,125,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 661,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

