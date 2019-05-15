Essentia (ESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $949,469.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $949,469.00 and approximately $234,646.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $681.36 or 0.08534874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,280,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.