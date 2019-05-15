Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,430 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up about 4.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $41,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.92. 5,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,121. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

