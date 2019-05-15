Enphase Energy (ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.62

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 118432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,910.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,152.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock worth $1,478,709 in the last three months. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,747,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 709,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

