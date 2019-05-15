EnerSys (ENS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.98

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 31542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.
About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)
EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.
