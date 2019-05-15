Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post $14.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 billion and the highest is $15.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $14.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $57.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.00 billion to $59.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.73 billion to $61.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $624,075,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 205,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,661. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

