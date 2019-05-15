Endo International (ENDP) PT Set at $9.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
ENDP opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 94.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
