Endo International (ENDP) PT Set at $9.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ENDP opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 94.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

