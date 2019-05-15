Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Receives $6.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.
In related news, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.76. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
