Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Receives $6.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In related news, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Elevate Credit by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Elevate Credit by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 990,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 161,052 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.76. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

