Element Fleet Management Corp (ELEEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

