DXC Technology (DXC) Trading Down 5.2%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.97 and last traded at $55.98. 2,649,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,995,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,292 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,911,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,393,000 after purchasing an additional 292,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,088,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,080 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,128.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,973,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

