Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) COO Scott Murphy Sells 1,660 Shares

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) COO Scott Murphy sold 1,660 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Murphy sold 10,011 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $746,119.83.

Shares of DNKN opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

