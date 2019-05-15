DubaiCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,135.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $5,135.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038923 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00207500 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025163 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

