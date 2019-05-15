Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 1,000 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Alan Carlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Friday, February 15th, Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,990 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,316.90.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 239,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.41 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 27,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/douglas-alan-carlen-sells-1000-shares-of-vocera-communications-inc-vcra-stock.html.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.