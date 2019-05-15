Dollarcoin (DLC) Achieves Market Cap of $20,855.00

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $20,855.00 and $15.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,174.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.04919893 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.02060427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.