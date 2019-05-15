Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

5/15/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/2/2019 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/15/2019 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/12/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/9/2019 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 2,625 ($34.30) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price target on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Diageo had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

3/25/2019 – Diageo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Investec. They now have a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 36.50 ($0.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,317 ($43.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,266.50 ($42.68).

Get Diageo plc alerts:

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Also, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,901 ($50.97) per share, for a total transaction of £101,426 ($132,531.03). Insiders bought a total of 2,879 shares of company stock worth $10,997,845 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.