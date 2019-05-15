Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,704 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,001. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

