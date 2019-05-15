DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $738,250.00 and approximately $3,368.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

