Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,395 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99.

