Cryptopay Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $78.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.08480585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00034130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010701 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,344,988 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.