Cpwm LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

