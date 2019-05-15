Contrasting IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) & Kimberly Clark (KMB)

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) and Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Kimberly Clark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54% Kimberly Clark 9.63% 5,637.04% 15.51%

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. Kimberly Clark pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly Clark has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Kimberly Clark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly Clark 4 7 5 0 2.06

Kimberly Clark has a consensus price target of $118.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. Given Kimberly Clark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimberly Clark is more favorable than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Kimberly Clark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.26 -$10.55 million N/A N/A Kimberly Clark $18.49 billion 2.39 $1.41 billion $6.61 19.47

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Summary

Kimberly Clark beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.