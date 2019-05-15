Container Store Group (TCS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.42 million.Container Store Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

TCS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Container Store Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Container Store Group worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

