Condensate (RAIN) Reaches Market Cap of $64,345.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Condensate has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Condensate has a market capitalization of $64,345.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.01830839 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005744 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000252 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002850 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Condensate

Condensate (CRYPTO:RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 804,522,011 coins. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain . Condensate’s official website is condensate.co . The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de

Condensate Coin Trading

Condensate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condensate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

