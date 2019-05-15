Conceal (CCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,104.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Conceal has a market cap of $655,830.00 and approximately $7,104.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.01846439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00398460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011336 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,605,027 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,309 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

