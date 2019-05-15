ClearPoll (POLL) Price Hits $0.0864 on Top Exchanges

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $604,460.00 and $1,902.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00324176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00891763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00158151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005025 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

