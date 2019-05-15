Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $91,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,314,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,843,000 after purchasing an additional 808,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,898 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,368,000 after purchasing an additional 566,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 3,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,887. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-holdings-increased-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.