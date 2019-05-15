Cim LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.02. 8,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,033. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.90.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

