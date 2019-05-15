CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

