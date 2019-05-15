Christian B. Voigtlander Sells 5,348 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $227.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.94 and a 1-year high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $330.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

