Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) PT Set at C$14.50 by National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has been assigned a C$14.50 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN stock remained flat at $C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 189,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.