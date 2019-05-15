CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Position Boosted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW accounts for 1.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,560,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198,736 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,598,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,904,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,085 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE CIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 6,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,913. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

