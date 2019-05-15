Chemical Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. 4,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,206. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

