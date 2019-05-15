Chemical Bank Decreases Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Chemical Bank cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 235,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.58.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.13. 13,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,991. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $146.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,504.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,931 shares of company stock valued at $41,245,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/chemical-bank-decreases-position-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.