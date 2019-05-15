Chegg Inc (CHGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $6,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,372,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 49,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $1,917,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,761 shares of company stock worth $39,297,204. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 6,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 402.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. Chegg has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.