Chart Industries (GTLS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $85.03. 738,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 391,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at $104,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,647,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after buying an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after buying an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/chart-industries-gtls-stock-price-down-6-6.html.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.