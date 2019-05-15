Chainlink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.88 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Chainlink has a market cap of $287.24 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00010306 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00337613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00787718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00148139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Huobi, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

