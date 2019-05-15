Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,750 Shares of Kirby Co. (KEX)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Kirby by 6.6% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 43.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,712,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $579,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $872,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $268,036.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,971 shares of company stock worth $1,355,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price objective on Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

