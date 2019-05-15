Carboncoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $523,329.00 and $5.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.01241558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007569 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00071074 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,532 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

