California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $46,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,440,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.46%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

