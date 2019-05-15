California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $40,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,351,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after purchasing an additional 263,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,655,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

