Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.94 and last traded at C$31.83, with a volume of 351031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/cae-cae-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-31-94.html.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.