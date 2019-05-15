Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.61 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $130.61 million and $15.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, Huobi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.01156415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007417 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Bibox, EXX, CoinTiger, BigONE, Kucoin, FCoin, Huobi, HitBTC, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Gate.io, CoinEx, LBank, RightBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

