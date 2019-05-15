Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Trimmed by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

