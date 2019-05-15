Brokerages Set Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Target Price at $20.75

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of ITRM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

