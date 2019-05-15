Brokerages Set GreenSky Inc (GSKY) PT at $17.57

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GSKY. Guggenheim lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 12,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 117,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 169.71. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.46 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 161.85% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.