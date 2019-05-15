Brokerages Expect Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Skechers USA posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

SKX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 1,494,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,816. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $302,130.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 552,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,829,773.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,567 shares of company stock valued at $20,540,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,629,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,633,000 after purchasing an additional 686,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,816,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.