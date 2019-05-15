BRF’s (BRFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Santander raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

BRFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,060,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.73. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that BRF will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,229,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,653,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 297.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,343,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,711 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 35.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 10,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,910 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

