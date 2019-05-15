Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,358 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/brasada-capital-management-lp-buys-shares-of-13358-proshares-investment-grade-interest-rate-hedged-ighg.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2426 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.