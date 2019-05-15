Box Inc (BOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Prescient Securities upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $593,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,350 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.50. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.