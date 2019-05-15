BOX (BOX) Trading Down 6.8%

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. 1,896,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,129,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get BOX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,981,350. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BOX (BOX) Trading Down 6.8%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/box-box-trading-down-6-8.html.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.