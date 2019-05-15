BOX (BOX) Trading Down 6.8%

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. 1,896,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,129,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,981,350. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BOX (NYSE:BOX)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.
